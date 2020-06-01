Indiana Primary set to take place on Tuesday, here's where you can vote in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana May Primary is set to take place on Tuesday.
Election officials have put protocols in place to help keep you safe.
In Vigo County, you'll use a sanitized stylus on machines. Election officials also ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Polls in Indiana are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In Vigo County, here's where you can vote.
- Vigo County Annex
- Haute City Center
- IBEW Local Union 725
- Terre Haute North High School
- Terre Haute South High School
- West Vigo Middle School
- Vigo County Solid Waste Management
- Meadows Banquet Center