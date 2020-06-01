Indiana Primary set to take place on Tuesday, here's where you can vote in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana May Primary is set to take place on Tuesday.

Election officials have put protocols in place to help keep you safe.

In Vigo County, you'll use a sanitized stylus on machines. Election officials also ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Polls in Indiana are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In Vigo County, here's where you can vote.