People head to the polls for Indiana Primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's Primary Election Day in Indiana.

The Vigo County Clerk's office is making sure things are running as safely and as smoothly as possible.

There are several locations for in-person voting.

At every location, there's a crew member from ServPro cleaning each machine right after it's used.

Everyone is asked to wear a face covering.

Polls workers are wearing gloves.

When you do vote you use a stylus.

They are also cleaned after you use it.

Elections leaders say it's not your typical voting process.

One woman we spoke with said she's not going to let the virus stop her from exercising her American right.

"We got a job to do we need to have our voices heard you know if we're staying home we're not getting anything done I felt safe and I could tell I tell other people were probably iffy and questionable but it's fine," said Joanne Gallant.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said they've finished running all 11,000 absentee ballots.

They hope to get to 75% of all the ballots by tonight at 10:30.

If that doesn't happen, the voting process will have a recess and resume on Wednesday morning.

Newman doesn't think that'll happen.

"Today and in the week before the election, I think we may have more absentee than we do in person that's a huge number. COVID-19 has forced that it doesn't mean it's a bad thing it just means we have to adjust and be ready to figure out what role that's going to plan in future elections," said Newman.

The polls close tonight at 6 pm.

Stick with us for updates on tonight's election.