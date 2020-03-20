Clear
Indiana Primaries have been postponed. Here's what Vigo County is doing

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is working to keep Hoosiers healthy and safe. One way he is doing that is by pushing back primary elections by about a month.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Earlier today Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passed this executive order pushing back the date of Indiana's primary from May 5th until June 2nd.

"And so today I've taken action to reschedule the election," Holcomb said. "In order to again ensure the safety of our county employees and poll workers and the voters themselves."

After an address to the state, Friday Governor Holcomb has made a decision to try and keep more Hoosiers healthy by pushing back the date of Indiana's primary election.

Clerks' office's around the state have jumped into action to plan for that. Including right here in Vigo County.

"This is a giant fluid situation that's changing all the time and we're listening to the state, we're listening to the feds," Brad Newman, Vigo County Clerk said. "What are the best practices? What can we do to slow this down and protect our people?"

Even before this date change, Newman said they were gearing up for the day. He said his office has already bought cleaning supplies for all of the poll locations, gloves for poll workers to use, they are even going to get a stylus for each machine so you are not touching it with your fingers.

Anything they can do to help keep others healthy, but also be able to exercise your right to vote.

"We have done everything we can to protect our people, the poll workers, and the community. We'll get through this. We're all in this together," Newman said. "Space and time is important however, we will have a set up where we can process the masses."

With this date push back all dates related to the election will also be moved 28 days. Things like military and overseas ballots.

Newman said sending in your ballot by mail is still an option. 

But right now, slowing the spread of COVID-19 is the top priority.

"Elections are super important I get it, but when it comes to life and tragedy and preserving and making sure people are safe that's paramount over the elections," he said.

Obviously nothing is set in stone right now. Newman said they looking at cutting down the number of machines in each center and putting them farther apart. He's also aware this could continue to change as we learn more about the virus.

The Indiana Election Commission is meeting next Wednesday. They will be talking about a game plan for the state. Vigo County Election Officials said they should get more direction then.

