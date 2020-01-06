Clear

Indiana Passes Traffic Amnesty Program for 2020

People in Indiana now have new help getting their driver's license back after having it suspended. They can get their fines and fees cut down so their licenses can be reinstated.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -  People in Indiana now have new help getting their driver's license back after having it suspended. They can get their fines and fees cut down so their licenses can be reinstated. It's the result of the newly passed Traffic Amnesty Program which went into effect January 1st.

In 2019, there were more than 1,000 charges for driving while suspended or without a license in City Court. 

Indiana residents can have up to 50% of their fines and fees reduced. This makes it easier for them to pay off tickets and get their licenses reinstated.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says it's usually a snowball effect for people that come from a simple mistake and not enough money to fix it. Added penalties for not paying tickets plus reinstatement fees usually add up and people can't afford them.

They're faced with driving while suspended or not having transportation at all. "We understand the problem here," Modesitt said, "I'm glad to see the state now has been proactive and passed a law to assist with this process."

Modesitt says his office and the City Court Judge have been working on something like this for some time. The law will end on December 31st of this year. Modesitt says this year-long period is to see how the program works out. He says this program will allow people to get their driving records cleaned up for a new start.

"They have a chance now to start over again and get out of the mess much cheaper than they would've and start fresh," he concluded.

Some groups estimate 185,000 Hoosier drivers could be eligible for the penalty restrictions.

