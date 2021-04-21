Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state's budget plan at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Holcomb is optimistic for the future as the state comes out of the pandemic in a strong position.

"On behalf of 6.7 million Hoosiers we are going to make some transformational investments," Holcomb said. "We are focused on the future and we are now prepared to build what kind of state we want to be by 2030."

The biggest takeaway from the updated budget plan is the new emphasis that's being placed on K-12 education. The state is allocating a historic $1.9 billion dollars over the next two years for K-12 education, a record high for the state. Additionally, 45% of tuition support will go toward teacher pay, and there are plans to increase teacher salaries to $40,000 dollars as the minimum for first-year teachers.

"We've always said every important goal of ours is 50% of dollars in the state budget go to education," Todd Huston, the Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives, said. "We've always said that our priority is K-12 education and it shows in our budget every single time and it shows again this time."

On top of this, a large portion of the budget is going toward infrastructure, future construction projects, regional economic development grants, and broadband internet expansions. Holcomb also said he wants to place a high priority on investing in workforce development and reinvesting in Hoosiers who are currently unemployed or underemployed.

"We have a long-term vision and the resources behind it to realize that in every corner of our state, small town, big city, every corner of our state, can help realize their dreams and put them into action," Holcomb said.