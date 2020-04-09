Indiana National guard on front lines of COVID-19

INDIANA-(WTHI)- The Indiana National Guard has been supporting efforts to protect the state against COVID-19.

We spoke with the Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles.

He said there are four different lines of effort that are in use to protect you and your family from the coronavirus.

General Lyles said the National Guard prepares for situations similar to this.

Right now, the National Guard has units across the state.

General Lyles said they provide security and monitor everything that's sent to the state to fight the coronavirus.

He said there are troops who track the virus and predict where it's going to hit next.

You may have seen them at Catholic Charities.

General Lyles said service members have been working there helping deliver food.

He also said troops are working with local hospital leaders to take a facility and prepare it.

General Lyles said if there is a surge in the virus, the hospital will be equipped for it.

That means more beds and ventilators for example.

General Lyles described the virus as an enemy that we can't see.

That's why it takes all hands on deck to beat this.

"We have over 12,500 army and air-guardsmen in Indiana we were well prepared to do this, it's certainly something that we've never done before. We have a very robust capability to provide the government response to this," said Lyles.