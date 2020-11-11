Indiana National Guard to deploy to every assisted living facility in the state, to help with COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced more help for the state's most vulnerable.

Starting Monday, Indiana National Guard members will be in every Hoosier nursing home and assisted living facility in the state.

One to three service members will be deployed to each facility, depending on the need.

All 534 facilities in the state will be covered. The guardsmen will help with administrative tasks, screening, and testing, taking over the routine tasks so the healthcare workers can attend to the residents' daily needs.

They will all be tested for COVID-19 before they are deployed to a facility, and then tested regularly through the week.