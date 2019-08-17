Clear

Indiana National Guard solider dies after an accident in Fort Hood, Texas

According to the Indiana National Guard, Staff Sergeant Andrew Saint John was killed in a tactical vehicle accident. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement offering condolences to family and friends.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

FORT HOOD, TX (WTHI) - An Indiana National Guard soldier is dead after an accident in Fort Hood, Texas Thursday.

According to the Indiana National Guard, Staff Sergeant Andrew Saint John was killed in a tactical vehicle accident.

St. John was from Greenwood, Indiana.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statement Saturday.

In it he offers condolences to St. John's family and friends and asks Hoosiers to honor his service to the state and nation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers & Storms Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday 8/17 Weather

Image

Linton

Image

Sullivan

Image

West Vigo

Image

THN Football

Image

TH South football

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

North Vermillion wins Colts Leadership Challenge

Image

10 inmates complete Ivy Tech welding program

Image

Judges select a winner for Ribs on the River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States