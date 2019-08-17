Indiana National Guard solider dies after an accident in Fort Hood, Texas

FORT HOOD, TX (WTHI) - An Indiana National Guard soldier is dead after an accident in Fort Hood, Texas Thursday.

According to the Indiana National Guard, Staff Sergeant Andrew Saint John was killed in a tactical vehicle accident.

St. John was from Greenwood, Indiana.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statement Saturday.

In it he offers condolences to St. John's family and friends and asks Hoosiers to honor his service to the state and nation.