FORT HOOD, TX (WTHI) - An Indiana National Guard soldier is dead after an accident in Fort Hood, Texas Thursday.
According to the Indiana National Guard, Staff Sergeant Andrew Saint John was killed in a tactical vehicle accident.
St. John was from Greenwood, Indiana.
He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statement Saturday.
In it he offers condolences to St. John's family and friends and asks Hoosiers to honor his service to the state and nation.
Related Content
- Indiana National Guard solider dies after an accident in Fort Hood, Texas
- Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood
- Indiana Department of Homeland Security tours state with National Guard
- Server with Indiana National Guard personnel data target of attack
- Dog found "frozen solid" on Ohio porch
- Ceremony, service set for Indiana soldier who died in Texas
- Illinois National Guard members deployed amid floodin
- Indiana National Guard says it has fully implemented new mental health assessments
- Indiana National Guard set to help with North Carolina relief efforts
- US unemployment falls to nearly 1969 levels; hiring solid
Scroll for more content...