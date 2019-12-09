Indiana National Guard soldier dies during training

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A soldier with the Indiana National Guard died while he was in training.

According to the Indiana National Guard, 30-year-old Cpl. Larry Litton Jr. of Martinsville, Indiana was found unresponsive while training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

That is in Jennings County.

Cpl. Litton was serving as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Company.

His cause of death is under investigation.

In a written statement, Cpt. Cameron Molnar, the commander of the 384th Military Police Company said: “CPL Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization. His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time.”