Indiana National Guard set to offer COVID-19 help in long-term care facilities

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting on Monday, Indiana National Guard members will be offering help to long-term care facilities.

It's an effort to get a handle on COVID-19.

Teams will mobilize to 133 of the state's hardest-hit facilities. In the next three weeks, that support will broaden to all 534 facilities in the state.

More than 1,300 guardsmen will be assisting in testing, reporting results, and screening employees.

They will also ensure infection control practices are in place.

Before arriving, all guardsmen will receive a COVID-19 test - and will be tested regularly.