Indiana Military Museum to honor World War II veterans in an annual event

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley museum is set to honor World War II veterans this Labor Day weekend.

The Indiana Military Museum is having its 12th Annual Salute to the Veterans of World War II.

The museum is in Vincennes.

There will be battle reenactments and aircraft flyovers.

Each day, there will be two battles held representing what would have happened in World War II.

The event is free and open to the public.

The only charge is $3 for parking.

Museum curator Jim Osborne told us it is important to pay respect to those who helped preserve freedom.

"We want the young people especially to know what the greatest generation did for us, for the country, for the whole world And this is the best way to learn it first hand," Osborne said.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a USO style camp show starting at 6:30 on Saturday evening.

You can learn more about the museum here.