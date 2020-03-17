Clear
Indiana Military Museum to close in response to the coronavirus

Another Wabash Valley museum will close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 1:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley museum will close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes will close later this week.

On Tuesday, a representative from the museum said it would close on Thursday, March 19 and stay closed until further notice.

