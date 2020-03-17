Indiana Military Museum to close in response to the coronavirus

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley museum will close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes will close later this week.
On Tuesday, a representative from the museum said it would close on Thursday, March 19 and stay closed until further notice.
