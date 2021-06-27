Indiana Military Museum receives Cold War-era missile

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum has announced the arrival of another piece of history.

The museum, located in Vincennes, has received a RIM-8 Talos Missile from the Cold War era.

According to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the United States Navy used the missile from 1957 to 1979. It was developed as part of Project Bumblebee, which led to the creation of a family of missiles.

Museum leaders say eventually the missile will be restored and displayed in the outdoor vehicle park.

The Indiana Military Museum incorporated in 1984 under the leadership of Knox County Superior Court Judge Jim R. Osborne. The museum says it is "...Dedicated to fostering the memory, understanding, and appreciation of U.S. military history. This is accomplished by maintaining, preserving, and displaying artifacts which represent the strength and freedom of our American heritage."