VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A long wait is finally over for the Indiana Military Museum.

A semi-truck carrying a new exhibit arrived on Monday morning in Vincennes.

That exhibit? A MIG-21 fighter jet. The museum announced it would be getting the aircraft at the beginning of the month.

The arrival was delayed due to the weather.

The new aircraft will sit outside of the museum, along with a number of other old warplanes.