Indiana Military Museum hosts Great War event

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a hundred years ago this month, the United States formally declared war against Germany and entered the fight in Europe.

The "Indiana Military Museum" in Vincennes details the history of world war one.

It's hosting a "Great War" event this weekend.

You can watch weapons demonstrations, battle reenactments, and aircraft flyovers -- if the weather cooperates.

News 10 stopped by the event today.

Organizers say it is even more important to learn about the "Great War" as more time passes.

Museum volunteer and reenactor Bryan Andrews says, "It's really important that we tell that story and remember that sacrifice and honor that sacrifice because they're no longer able to tell that story."

This event continues tomorrow.

Gates open at 9 in the morning.

A battle recreation is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 in the afternoon.