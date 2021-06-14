Indiana Military Musem to honor Vietnam veterans this weekend

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vietnam Veteran's Appreciation Day is coming up on Saturday.

To show appreciation, the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes is looking to honor local veterans.

The community also has the opportunity to meet and greet Indiana Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Sammy L. Davis.

Parts of the movie Forest Gump was based on Sgt. Davis's story.

Officials from the museum told us the event is all about honoring veterans.

"They came back from a war in which there wasn't a lot of thanks. In the subsequent years, I think folks have turned around on that now. Everybody's saying thank you for your service and what you did," Jim Osborne from the museum said.

If you're looking to take part in the fun, the gates open at 9 am. Weather permitting, Huey rides will be offered throughout the day.

A battle reenactment is scheduled for 2:30 pm. Museum leaders say the displays will be on-site from 9 am to 5 pm.