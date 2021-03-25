Indiana Mask Mandate becoming an Advisory - here's what local businesses think

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Masks may be a thing of the past, at least for some local businesses in the area.

On Tuesday, governor Holcomb announced that the mask mandate will be downgraded to an advisory beginning April 6th.

However, with the mask advisory in place, small business owners are still able to decide if they want to continue having their customers wear masks.

News 10 surveyed 9 local businesses in Terre Haute.

Seven of the nine said they are not going to require their customers to wear a mask.

One of these businesses is the Saratoga Restaurant in Terre Haute.

"I don't see how we as a business can really enforce what you as an individual do," George Azar, owner of Saratoga, said. "I can enforce it with the people I employ but, I am not the mask police. I can't police every person who walks through that door."

Roly Poly Sandwiches is another local business that is leaving the decision of wearing a mask up to the customer.

"It is going be up to them," Blake Cesinger, Owner of Roly Poly in Terre Haute, said.

Additionally, many business owners, like Azar and Cesinger, will still require their staff to wear a mask.

"I want our customers to realize we take it seriously and them to feel comfortable when coming in."

Although the new changes are coming quickly, some owners, like George Azar, believe their customers will not change their mask-wearing habits after April 6th.

"I feel like they are going to be as cautious as we are," Azar said. They will decide whether they want to wear a mask inside or not. I personally believe 95% will continue, at least for a while. I don't know that for sure but I think they will."

For now, the statewide mask mandate is still in place. Although it will be reduced to an advisory in just two weeks, Governor Holcomb is still personally encouraging the community to stay safe and mask up.