Indiana Leads the way for the United States in Child Adoption

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is leading the charge in the United States for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care. Governor Holcomb and the US Administration of Children and Families made the announcement on Thursday.

Governor Holcomb says giving children a loving, supportive, and permanent home is a major accomplishment. He spoke to the accomplishments of Indiana's Department of Child Services. In just a year, Child Services doubled the number of adoption consultants.

Earlier this year, the state created the first adoption unit within DCS. It brings additional staff and equips them to do their job more effectively. Their sole purpose is helping case managers find homes for children.

DCS also now has 19 adoption consultants with special training. The state launched an enhanced database to better track adoption inquiries. Indiana is in the process of rolling out a new system to identify and remove barriers in the child welfare system.

The US Administration of Child and Families Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson says Indiana has been a real leader in the adoption process.

"Children in foster care in Indiana will have safe, loving, and permanent homes because the determination of this Governor, this team, and this Chief Justice is amazing," Johnson said.

This past year, Indiana saw just under 2,500 children be adopted. That ranks them first in the United States. Johnson says out of the 49 states receiving cash incentives from their administration, Indiana was at the top of the list.

Governor Holcomb was presented with the adoption and legal guardianship incentive award. It was worth nearly $5 million!

Both Johnson and Governor Holcomb say this just proves how seriously the Hoosier State takes giving children a forever home.

"Every child more than deserves to have a family who will love them and support them forever," Governor Holcomb said.

"We want to make Indiana the most adoption-friendly state in this nation," Johnson concluded, "I will honestly say that I think you are on the way to do that."