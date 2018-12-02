Clear

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

A recent report ranks Indiana and Illinois among the worst in the nation for street safety around schools.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent report ranks Indiana and Illinois among the worst in the nation for street safety around schools.

According to the report both Indiana and Illinois are getting failing grades. It shows Wabash Valley kids are at risk.

Zendrive is a company that analyzes road safety data. Its report found that children are in the most danger during school drop-off and pick-up times.

The reports takes into account the relative safety of roads around a school and distracted driving.

Indiana ranks 42nd and Illinois comes in 49th out of fifty states and the District of Columbia.

The report also grades each school and there are some right here in the Wabash Valley that also got failing grades.

You can see the full report and an interactive map by clicking here.

