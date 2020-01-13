Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana House backs no test scores in teacher evaluations

Schools would no longer be required to use student standardized test scores in teacher evaluations under a bill approved by the Indiana House.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Schools would no longer be required to use student standardized test scores in teacher evaluations under a bill approved by the Indiana House.

The 100-0 vote on Monday would repeal a state mandate dating from a 2011 Republican-driven education overhaul that school districts incorporate those student exam results in their teacher evaluations, which are used in determining merit pay raises.

Teachers have long objected to the requirement, and bill sponsor Republican Rep. Tony Cook of Cicero said removing it acknowledges the trouble with measuring teacher effectiveness based on a single student exam.

Democrats supported the change while arguing the requirement should never have been adopted and was a “false promise” that a student test could determine who are good teachers.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The action comes as lawmakers are also supporting a two-year delay on any penalties to schools from lower student scores on the state’s new ILEARN standardized test.

Statewide results for the spring 2019 ILEARN exam show that 47.9% of students in grades 3-8 met or exceeded proficiency standards in language arts and 47.8% met or exceeded them in math. Those are both more than 10 percentage points lower than the passing rates in 2018 for the pass or fail ISTEP exam.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Slightly Warmer and Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute group cleans-up holiday trash

Image

Vigo County college makes SAT and ACTs optional

Image

Bill proposed Indiana gun law change

Image

High river water sweeps 200-year-old Darwin Ferry farther into the Wabash River

Image

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low: 38

Image

Novelis Terre Haute

Image

Novelis

Image

Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans