Clear

Indiana House backs abolishing all township assessor offices

The Indiana House has voted to eliminate the last remaining township assessor offices around the state.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has voted to eliminate the last remaining township assessor offices around the state.

House members voted 53-44 Tuesday in favor of the bill abolishing the 13 township assessor offices that remain in nine of Indiana’s 92 counties. The bill would transfer to county assessor offices those duties for determining the value of buildings and land for property taxes.

The 13 township assessor offices remain after voters decided to retain them in 2008 referendums allowed under a law that abolished more than 950 such offices across the state. The bill would eliminate the offices at the end of 2022.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Karen Engleman of Georgetown said state reports have found that county offices have been more cost effective and fair in property assessments.

Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola was among bill opponents who argued that the Legislature should respect the decision that voters made in the 2008 referendums. House Democratic leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne questioned the purpose of lawmakers allowing a voter referendum and then later deciding to overturn it.

Lake County has five of the township assessor offices that would be abolished, with one each in Allen, Elkhart, Howard, LaPorte, Porter, St. Joseph, Vigo and Wayne counties.

The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Mild, with rain coming
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"JUMPSTART" The Maple Center

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for January 14th

Image

Pot pull over test: The process police use to pull over suspected high drivers

Image

Tuesday: Still cloudy, warmer. High: 53

Image

Indiana State University is the only college in Indiana to receive national award

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Shoe Trophy preview

Image

Vigo County water rescue

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans