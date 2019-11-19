Clear
Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma announces retirement

The Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives has announced he is retiring and will not seek re-election after the upcoming session.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives Brian Bosma has announced he is retiring after the 2020 legislative session and will not seek re-election.

He served as Speaker of the House 2004 to 2006, and again from 2010 to now. Bosma has been a Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives since 1986.

Bosma made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during Organization Day at the Statehouse. In his remarks, he noted the thousands of teachers and education advocates present for the 'Red for Ed' rally.

GOVERNOR ERIC HOLCOMB STATEMENT

“So many know Brian Bosma for his contributions of unparalleled consequence at a time when our state needed strength in the Speaker’s Chair. Others know him for his incredible capacity to give to causes serving those most in need. Since the turn of this century, I’ve come to know Brian as a trusted friend, and for that reason alone, he’ll remain on my speed dial. Speaker Bosma’s the type of state leader you don’t replace, you only follow. I’m wishing Brian and Cheryl an equally personally fulfilling next chapter in life, once this one comes to a close.”

INDIANA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN KYLE HUPFER STATEMENT

"Speaker Bosma’s leadership in the Statehouse has made Indiana more prosperous and improved the lives of generations of Hoosiers. When we talk about the Indiana Success Story, one constant during the decades-long turnaround for our state has been Brian Bosma. We’re now a state of balanced budgets, able to make record investments in education and infrastructure, attract jobs from all over the world, and improve the health and wellness of our citizens.

"Our party is stronger because of his leadership and Indiana is better because of his decades of service. We’re grateful for all Brian’s done to make Indiana better and congratulate him on a well-earned retirement."

