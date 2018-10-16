Clear

Indiana Homeland Security touts Great Central US ShakeOut

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is encouraging Hoosiers to participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill.

The agency says the drill occurring at 10:18 a.m. Thursday promotes earthquake safety preparation and awareness. Participants should drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk and hold on as if a major earthquake were happening.

The agency says Hoosiers face a serious threat of earthquakes along the New Madrid Seismic Zone, located 180 miles southwest of Evansville, and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone, which includes parts of southeastern Illinois and southwestern Indiana.

To learn more about how individuals, families or organizations can participate and register, visit https://www.shakeout.org/centralus/ . Registration is free and open to everyone. More than 432,000 in Indiana have registered.

