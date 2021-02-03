Clear

Indiana Health Officials provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine and changes within Hoosier schools

Governor Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box give a COVID-19 vaccine update.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 6:37 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb held his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon. Within it, Indiana’s State Health Commissioner detailed some changes involving schools in the Hoosier State.

Dr. Kristina Box stressed the point that we are not yet out of the woods. She detailed a care package heading to Indiana schools.

One million KN95 masks will be going to schools for staff and students as well as an additional 600,000 masks for K-6 students. Those shipments will start next week.

The state will also be providing BinaxNOW antigen test cards. These are nasal swab rapid tests to help schools test symptomatic students and teachers. That way, if a student or teacher is positive, the school will know immediately and can more quickly isolate them.

Finally, Dr. Box says they are making changes to the definition of “close contact” for classroom exposures only. Data from schools in the state indicate that only 3-5% of infections occur in the classroom.

Effective this coming Monday, quarantines or contact tracing will no longer be required if students remain three feet apart and are wearing masks. Students are teachers can also return to school after only a 10-day quarantine if they never develop symptoms, or after a seven-day quarantine depending on when they test negative and which test they receive.

“We hope that these steps will help to decrease the disruption that COVID-19 continues to cause in our educational system and lead to quicker isolation of individuals which will reduce the spread of the virus,” Dr. Box said.

Dr. Box says just two months ago, we were without a vaccine. Now, the interest in the vaccine by Hoosiers is almost overwhelming. She went through exactly where Indiana is with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Click Here to watch the full press briefing.

Over 611,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 134,000 from last week. Of those individuals, more than 166,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Since the state expanded vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers between 65 and 69 years of age on Monday, officials say more than 144,000 people in that age group have made appointments to be vaccinated.

To date, more than 875,000 unique Hoosiers ages 65 and older along with health care workers and first responders have been vaccinated or have an appointment.

Nearly 43,000 residents of long-term care facilities have received their vaccine along with 17,000 staff in these facilities.

“Even as more Hoosiers receive their vaccine, we are still very limited in the number of Hoosiers we can vaccinate due to national supplies,” Dr. Box concluded, “We will not achieve herd immunity for many months, and the new variants of the virus that are emerging will require us to remain vigilant about masking, social distancing, staying home if you’re ill, and getting tested.”

As long as vaccine supply remains limited, Dr. Box says the state will continue prioritizing those most at risk to die from COVID-19. State health officials are looking at who to prioritize next when all Hoosiers 60 and older who want a vaccine can get one. The state will continue using data to drive that decision moving forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local human trafficking survivor shares her story

Image

Knox County reforms Rural Broadband Taskforce

Image

Police Body Cameras for Vigo County

Image

New Birth and Death Certificate System Has Flaws

Image

Indiana Health Officials provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine and changes within Hoosier schools

Image

Overnight: Becoming cloudy, not as cold. Low: 29°

Image

One person killed in morning crash in Vigo County

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides Feb 3 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Wednesday

Image

Bill that takes protection away from wetlands in Indiana has passed the senate.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377