INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health says four people have died of the flu so far this season.
The department in its weekly influenza report Friday for the week ending Jan. 5 says three of the people who died were over 65 and one was between ages 50 and 64. It did not say where the deaths occurred.
WTHR-TV reports that at this same point last year, Indiana had 50 flu-related deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the entire country is experiencing a much milder flu season this year so far.
Related Content
- Indiana Health Department: 4 flu deaths so far this season
- Indiana flu deaths nearly triple this season
- Indiana flu deaths reach 107 for state's current flu season
- Health agency: Indiana flu deaths reach 25 through Dec. 30
- First flu related death reported in Indiana
- Flu deaths in Indiana tripled this year
- Indiana Department of Health issues warning after a person gets H3N2 flu at county fair
- Indiana records unusual early-season influenza death
- Indiana health agency: Flu deaths statewide 50 as of Jan. 6
- Indiana flu-related deaths reached nearly 200 last week
Scroll for more content...