Indiana Governor to lead economic development trip in Qatar

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will lead an economic development trip to Qatar this week.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says the focus is increasing Indiana’s international engagement and cultivating new business relationships in the Middle East to encourage collaborative opportunities to advance innovation, investment, and job creation in Indiana.

“Secretary Chambers and I are energized and excited to build and further strengthen Indiana’s global connections through economic, educational, and cultural ties,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We look forward to building this relationship through discussions with a wide variety of government officials and industry leaders during our visit and expect this trip to further cultural connections and economic cooperation between our two states in innovative sectors across the board.”

Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will depart for Qatar on Monday, and return to Indiana on Friday. This marks Gov. Holcomb’s ninth international economic development trip and first trip to Qatar.

According to the IEDC, Indiana and Qatar share a strong trade relationship, with Indiana being the 12th largest exporter to Qatar in the U.S. Qatar has placed an increased focus on several strategic priorities that align closely with Indiana, including infrastructure, education, and sports.