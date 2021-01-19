'Because of you our state of the state is resilient and growing.' Indiana Governor hosts State of the State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- 2020 was a year of struggles for everyone around the world, but in Governor Eric Holcomb's state of the state, he talked about all of the great things Indiana did last year and looked ahead to the future.

Indiana's infrastructure, education, and of course COVID -19 are all things Governor Holcomb addressed in his state of the state Tuesday night.

"Because of you our state of the state is resilient and growing," he said.

While Indiana and the rest of the country have faced many hardships and challenges in 2020, Governor Holcomb highlighted things the state has excelled in.

"Indiana's infant mortality rate has now declined for 3 years in a row," Governor Holcomb said. "Indiana was recognized as being the number 1 state in the nation for increased adoptions from foster care."

He also talked about the next steps for his outlined plan in the next level agenda. Including, cultivating a strong and diverse economy, maintaining and building the state's infrastructure, education, training, and workforce development, and public health.

Governor Holcomb said even with the COVID-19 pandemic Hoosiers pushed through and forward.

He says he is excited to see what the future holds for the state.

"This has been a year unlike any other," he said. "For Indiana, the future is now and the world continues to hear Indiana's engines roar."

Governor Holcomb said Indiana needs to keep moving forward. He also said one of the most important things for him is to get everyone vaccinated from COVID-19.