Indiana Governor announces school bus enforcement campign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WTHI) - More police cars will be on patrol, watching for motorists who endanger students who ride the bus.

Officers from more than 200 agencies will participate in the program. Law enforcement officers will be located along school bus routes watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior.

Money to keep officers on the overtime duty is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program.

“As drivers, we all have a responsibility to make sure students arrive to and from school safely,” Gov. Holcomb said, announcing the campaign. “Everyone needs to do their part by slowing down and watching for buses. As soon as you see those red lights flashing and stop-arm extended, that means stop.”

“We still have far too many people speeding and not paying attention to the road,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director. “One glance at your phone is all it takes to cause a tragedy. Children are unpredictable, so it’s important to stay alert and be prepared to stop at all times.”

In Indiana, it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This applies to all roads, with one exception. Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.