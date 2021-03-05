Indiana Governor Holcomb receives COVID-19 vaccines at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - People began driving into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday morning to get their COVID-19 shot. At the front of the list was Governor Eric Holcomb. The governor made his way through gasoline alley just after seven-thirty Friday morning.

After the governor got his shot, the clinic at the motor speedway was open for business. 4,200 people are expected to get their shot Friday. The state expects to give out 16,800 shots through Monday. Health officials say registration filled up quickly.

Friday's clinic was possible thanks to the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The state department of health also cites increases in the availability of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

There are two more planned mass vaccinations planned in Sellersburg and at Notre Dame. Governor Holcomb says the state is carefully planning what comes next.

Holcomb explains, "It's supply driven. We want to make sure that we're methodically. We don't ever want to out kick our coverage. So we'll continue to cover it week by week by week.