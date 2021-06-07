Indiana Governor Holcomb names new Secretary of Commerce

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced the new Secretary of Commerce.

The governor appointed Bradley Chambers to fill the position. Chambers will begin on July 6.

He will lead the Indiana Economic Development Corporation under a two-year contract.

Chambers is the President, CEO, and Founder of Buckingham Companies. The company manages multi-family and mixed-use properties.

Chambers is also the chair of the Indiana State Fair Commission. He will remain in that position through the 2021 state fair.