Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb makes stop in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop in the Wabash Valley on Thursday.

Our crew caught up with the governor at Rick's Smokehouse in Terre Haute.

Holcomb said he visited because to check in on people in Terre Haute.

He wanted to learn more about the issues you care about, including workforce development and education.

The visit was part of a campaign tour.

He announced he was running for a second term as Indiana governor earlier this month.