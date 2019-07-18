TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop in the Wabash Valley on Thursday.
Our crew caught up with the governor at Rick's Smokehouse in Terre Haute.
Holcomb said he visited because to check in on people in Terre Haute.
He wanted to learn more about the issues you care about, including workforce development and education.
The visit was part of a campaign tour.
He announced he was running for a second term as Indiana governor earlier this month.
Related Content
- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb makes stop in Terre Haute
- Governor Eric Holcomb signs gaming bill
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Governor Holcomb names new Terre Haute city judge
- Governor Eric Holcomb announces bid for re-election
- Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team
- Governor Holcomb shares his thoughts on Indiana's gaming bill
- Gov. Holcomb coming to Terre Haute to visit Stark Industries
- Well-known illusionist makes a stop in Terre Haute
- Mobile classroom makes Terre Haute stop to talk financial empowerment
Scroll for more content...