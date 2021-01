INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will address Hoosiers on Tuesday night for his State of the State address.

He is expected to reflect on the past year, which has been filled with issues from COVID-19.

Holcomb normally takes time to outline priorities for the year ahead.

You can watch the address live on WTHI-TV, or here on WTHITV.com.

It starts at 7 pm.