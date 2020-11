INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19.

Holcomb and his wife went into quarantine on Tuesday after members of the governor's security team tested positive for the virus.

They were in close contact with the security team, causing them to go into quarantine.

Both Holcomb and his wife will continue with their 14-day quarantine and plan to resume their normal schedule on December 1.