TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news regarding the next steps for the potential Vigo County casino.
The Indiana Gaming Commission will consider the owner's license next Friday in a virtual meeting.
In the coming days, we will learn more about timing and how you can access the meeting.
The gaming commission investigation delayed the initial meeting on the topic.
That investigation came after a federal court case involving some leaders from Spectacle Entertainment.
Related Content
- Indiana Gaming Commission will consider license for Vigo County casino next week
- Indiana Gaming Commission to review Spectacle's Vigo County casino proposal
- Indiana Gaming Commission accepting applications for Vigo County casino
- IN Gaming Commission approves casino license to move inland in Gary
- Indiana Gaming Commission approves casino sale, make a Terre Haute casino one step closer
- Indiana Gaming Commission not expected to decide on Terre Haute's casino at next meeting
- Vigo County voters approve casino referendum
- Gaming commission postpones Terre Haute casino meeting as it launches investigation into Spectacle Entertainment
- Indiana's governor has signed the gaming bill, Vigo County voters now play a key role for casino
- State suspends licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana
Scroll for more content...