Indiana Gaming Commission will consider license for Vigo County casino next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news regarding the next steps for the potential Vigo County casino.

The Indiana Gaming Commission will consider the owner's license next Friday in a virtual meeting.

In the coming days, we will learn more about timing and how you can access the meeting.

The gaming commission investigation delayed the initial meeting on the topic.

That investigation came after a federal court case involving some leaders from Spectacle Entertainment.