Gibson releases written statement following Indiana Gaming Commission's decision for Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In a unanimous vote, the Indiana Gaming Commission did not renew the gaming license for Lucy Luck Gaming.

That's the parent company behind the effort to locate a casino in Terre Haute.

Lucy Luck's plan is to build the casino, with Hard Rock banding, on the east side of Terre Haute - near Walmart.

In order to move forward with the Terre Haute casino, Lucy Luck will need to have its owner's license renewed.

Lucy Luck company president Greg Gibson spoke during the Indiana Gaming Commission meeting.

"We have worked our tails off to get in a position to make this happen for Terre Haute and Vigo County," Gibson said. "We are in a position to hire our team, but at this time, we don't have any gaming operations going on."

The commission cited two reasons for its decision.

Lucy Luck does not have an executive team in place to run the casino

The casino operation is not fully funded

The commission said if Lucy Luck can work out its deficiencies, it can reapply for the license.

Otherwise, the commission ordered staff to reopen the application process.

The commission executive director said it remains committed to giving Terre Haute the best project possible to benefit the local community.

Gibson released a written statement following the decision, it said:

"The news we received today, although it wasn’t what we had anticipated or hoped for, isn’t the end of the journey. Lucy Luck Gaming has been prepared to begin construction on this project for months. We have worked tirelessly alongside many to bring this project to the Terre Haute community. We have developed our team, our finances, and detailed our operations to secure our license. However, more importantly, Terre Haute has worked hard for this project. The citizens have worked hard for this project. I am deeply disappointed in what came from today’s meeting, and disappointed that a community who has fought and stood ready received such news. I believe in my community, and I believe in this project. As for Lucy Luck, we may reapply, but I’m not sure if we will. We certainly have accomplished our original goal of bringing a gaming license to Vigo County. The community can take solace in the fact that there will eventually be a gaming facility here. It truly saddens me to know that the Terre Haute license will be open for a bidding process amongst companies who will be interested in the project solely for monetary gain, and with companies who don’t know our community like Lucy Luck does. For me, this project has always been about Terre Haute; it’s been about my home community. Terre Haute deserves this casino, and I wish it could be alongside Lucy Luck Gaming."