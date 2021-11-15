Indiana Gaming Commission rejects Lucy Luck's settlement offer following casino license denial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, the Indiana Gaming Commission hosted the first of two meetings planned for this week.

On Monday's agenda - a settlement with Lucy Luck Gaming, the company is appealing the gaming commission's decision not to renew their gaming license for a Terre Haute casino.

The commission met virtually and rejected a settlement offer from Lucy Luck.

This is after the gaming commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license on June 24. That prompted Lucy Luck to file an appeal.

Here are some of the details of the settlement offer the Indiana Gaming Commission rejected.

Lucy Luck asked to have the Terre Haute gaming license granted to them. In exchange, Lucy Luck asked for 90 days to meet the commission's concerns that caused them to not renew the license in the first place.

Greg Gibson offered to sell off most of his ownership in the company, allowing a more seasoned gaming company - like Hard Rock, to take over a majority.

The executive director of the commission said they had little to no communication from Lucy Luck. He also said Lucy Luck is in worse shape today than it was on June 24.

Commission member Mark Fine offered rough guidelines for a counteroffer to Lucy Luck. It includes paying back all fees made by the company.

The next appeal hearing is set for Tuesday.