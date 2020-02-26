Indiana Gaming Commission not expected to decide on Terre Haute's casino at next meeting

JANUARY 24 STATEMENT FROM THE INDIANA GAMING COMMISSION

"The Indiana Gaming Commission is aware of information contained in court filings in the Eastern District of Virginia yesterday referencing an Indiana gaming company based in Indianapolis in 2015, which we understand to be Centaur Gaming. Certain key people in that company now own and operate Spectacle Gaming, the holder of the Majestic Star Casino license in Gary. Spectacle is also currently undertaking a land-based casino project in Gary and pursuing the new casino license in Vigo County.

The information we received is concerning and the Commission has begun a review pursuant to its statutory responsibilities into this matter.

The meeting tentatively scheduled for February 7th to consider awarding the Vigo County casino license has been postponed in order for the Commission to supplement its investigation of Spectacle. We are working to ascertain the immediate impacts of this information upon the new casino construction project in Gary. Majestic Star Casino will continue normal operations at this time."

JANUARY 24 STATEMENT FROM SPECTACLE ENTERTAINMENT

“Spectacle Entertainment has been made aware that a paid consulting firm, who once contracted with Centaur Gaming, has been implicated in charges related to campaign finance violations in Virginia. Spectacle pledges to fully cooperate with the Indiana Gaming Commission as it investigates this matter. We take such matters very seriously and we will share more information should additional details become available.”