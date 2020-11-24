Indiana Gaming Commission expresses concerns with Vigo County casino project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Gaming Commission is expressing some serious concerns for a casino project that's set to happen in Vigo County.

The commission held a virtual meeting. In it they discussed findings in an ongoing investigation.

The investigation focuses on 10 people with ties to Spectacle Entertainment Group.

Officials with the commission say they've learned those individuals have been engaging in activity that violates IGC rules and statutes. They could face prosecution.

The commission says the investigation casts a serious shadow on Spectacle Entertainment.

We've told you in the past, Spectacle Jack LLC is the company hoping to bring a casino to Terre Haute. That is a separate company from Spectacle Entertainment.

Greg Gibson holds management and ownership positions in both Spectacle Jack LLC and Spectacle Entertainment.

The commission says Gibson is in good standing and is not under investigation. The commission says they're waiting on a proposal from Gibson's companies.

They want that proposal within the next 30 days.

We received a written statement from Greg Gibson's council. You can read it below:

"Spectacle Jack, LLC, the licensee and sole owner of the proposed Hard Rock Casino in Terre Haute, is a separate company from Spectacle Entertainment Group (SEG), which is the focus of the investigation currently being conducted by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Greg Gibson holds management and ownership positions in both Spectacle Jack and SEG. He is cooperating fully with the Commission. He remains in good standing with the Commission and is not considered a subject of the Commission’s investigation. Gibson is committed to ensuring the integrity of the Indiana gaming industry and will continue to work ensure both projects move forward and that Spectacle Jack breaks ground on the new Terre Haute Rocksino by Hard Rock in the coming weeks.

Spectacle Jack is working diligently to move forward with development of the new Terre Haute casino. Throughout this process, Spectacle Jack has been working cooperatively with the Commission, and the Company’s management and counsel have maintained regular contact with the Commission staff.

Spectacle Jack is committed to operating responsibly and in full compliance with the rules and regulations of the Indiana Gaming Commission."