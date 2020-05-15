Indiana Gaming Commission approves Spectacle Jack's application for Vigo County casino

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission has unanimously approved Spectacle Jack's application for a casino in Vigo County.

The decision happened on Friday.

Spectacle Jack LLC filed an amended application after the commission launched an investigation.

LINK | GAMING COMMISSION POSTPONES TERRE HAUTE CASINO MEETING AS IT LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SPECTACLE ENTERTAINMENT

The investigation involved a federal court case that involved two executives from Spectacle Entertainment.

BREAKING: the Indiana Gaming Commission unanimously approves Spectacle Jack’s application. — Jon Swaner (@jonswaner) May 15, 2020

News 10 was told the executives were removed from the updated application.

The commission chairman told Greg Gibson of Spectacle Jack LLC if he had not issued an amended application, they would not have considered the application.

LINK | HARD ROCK CAFE TERRE HAUTE: PROPOSED 'ROCKSINO' WOULD HAVE FOUR RESTAURANTS, FOUR BARS, AND AROUND 1,000 GAMING STATIONS

News 10's Jon Swaner will have much more coming on News 10 First at 5 and News 10 at 6:00.