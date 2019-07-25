Indiana Gaming Commission accepting applications for Vigo County casino

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission is now accepting applications for casinos to operate in Vigo County.

News 10 received the documents from the gaming commission on Thursday.

Those documents highlighted guidelines for casinos interested in relocating.

It outlined a $50,000 application fee.

It also mentioned the deadline to apply will be December 1 of this year.

Spectacle Entertainment has shown interest in coming to Vigo County.

Before any of this can happen, Vigo County voters need to pass a referendum this November.