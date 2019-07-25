VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission is now accepting applications for casinos to operate in Vigo County.
News 10 received the documents from the gaming commission on Thursday.
Those documents highlighted guidelines for casinos interested in relocating.
It outlined a $50,000 application fee.
It also mentioned the deadline to apply will be December 1 of this year.
Spectacle Entertainment has shown interest in coming to Vigo County.
Before any of this can happen, Vigo County voters need to pass a referendum this November.
Related Content
- Indiana Gaming Commission accepting applications for Vigo County casino
- THFD accepting job applications
- Indiana Gaming Commission approves casino sale, make a Terre Haute casino one step closer
- New student housing complex accepting applications
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for dispatchers
- Dana Christian School still accepting applications for new students
- Indiana's governor has signed the gaming bill, Vigo County voters now play a key role for casino
- Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute
- Vigo County casino question will be on the November ballot
Scroll for more content...