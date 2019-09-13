Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents host event for families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents are hosting a two-day community event.
It's out with the old to make way for the new.
Items range from clothing, shoes, toys, books, and much more.
Organizers say the goal is to ensure families have all the necessities they need.
You can check out the event on Saturday at the Northside Community United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
