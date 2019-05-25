Indiana Fever celebrates 20 seasons with a stop in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A member of the Indiana Fever made a pit stop in the Wabash Valley to celebrate 20 seasons.

That celebration took place Saturday night at the Banks of the Wabash Festival.

Indiana Fever President Allison Barber met families and took pictures with folks at the festival.

It's part of the Indiana Fever's "20 towns for 20 seasons" community tour.

It's a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

Barber said this is a great way to get out and celebrate the holiday weekend.

"It's a special weekend, isn't it? Where we think about the people that have lost their lives in sacrifice of our freedom. I think it's great Terre Haute puts on this festivities and this festival to recognize the benefits we all have in this country," said Barber.

The fever will visit 20 locations surrounding the team's home in Indianapolis.

The first 20 guests at each event will receive free tickets to the home opener in June.