

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance is opening an office in Terre Haute.

The office will be at 4th and Walnut.

The agency owner told News 10 it will be the perfect location for the insurance company.

The owner of the office is the first female that has signed up to own an independent agency.

"I'm anxious and excited about getting out and getting this going, and bringing in new clients, and new businesses," Agency Owner, Anna Wetnight said.

Wetnight adds that they are looking to have a soft opening on April 1st.