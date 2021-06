SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story we first brought you on Wednesday.

The Indiana FFA finalized its state officers on Thursday during their 92nd convention in Indianapolis.

Seven members were selected across the state. Sullivan County's Bonnie Witt was among the seven but not selected.

Witt is not giving up. She plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and major in animal science, focusing on agriculture production.