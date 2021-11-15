Indiana Educators Continue Fight For Higher Pay, Better Work Conditions

INDIANA (WTHI)- Teachers are continuing their fight for better pay.

The Indiana State Teachers Association said 212 school districts answered their calls to raise the entry-level salary to $40,000. ISTA said a higher wage makes sure teachers can pay bills and make plans in their personal lives. The group also said a higher entry-level salary makes a district more attractive to educators.

"Districts really need to do all they can to make sure they have a contract that is first going to attract people to work in their district," Keith Gambill, ISTA president, said. "But, then stay."

ISTA said teachers need more than just a livable wage to stay in the field. The group said teachers across the state were dealing with mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are now going into the third consecutive school year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Gambill said. "Our educators already overburdened are facing unsustainable levels of stress and stress-related illness."

To combat these feelings, ISTA is proposing measures like caps on class sizes and mandatory planning periods to help teachers. These measures would benefit both teachers and students.

The group also said these measures could help the ongoing teacher shortage. According to ISTA, many teachers have left and continue to leave the profession over the undesirable work conditions. If districts were to implement these measures, it could deter those from leaving the field and attract others to join.

"We believe if we make the positive changes necessary," Gambill said. "We will be able to perhaps gain back some of those who have left the profession or are seeking a second career path."

The group also said what benefits teachers also benefit students.

"It's better for both students and teachers," Gambill said. "When educators have a voice in school conditions."

For more information on ISTA's salary initiative, click here.