Indiana Donor Network going virtual in midst of COVID-19

To celebrate the month of April, the Indiana Donor Network is going virtual in raising awareness and support for donors.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In Indiana, the month of April is used to celebrate donors and health professionals, but it falls in the midst of COVID-19.

Many of the events have been canceled, or moved to July.

That includes ''Coloring the Canal'' and other different ceremonies.

The Indiana Donor Network has taken the party to social media.

Organizers said there's something fun you can do with the family every day, like decorating your front door or coloring contests.

"People are bored and they're getting really outgoing more than I think they'd normally would some fun pictures some fun dancing and I think it's a way for us to kind of come together and share awareness on something that we can all agree on," said Lindsey Johnson with the Indiana Donor Network. 

April 17th is national blue and green day.

Johnson said you can take family pictures and post them on social media to spread awareness.

