TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In Indiana, the month of April is used to celebrate donors and health professionals, but it falls in the midst of COVID-19.
Many of the events have been canceled, or moved to July.
That includes ''Coloring the Canal'' and other different ceremonies.
The Indiana Donor Network has taken the party to social media.
Organizers said there's something fun you can do with the family every day, like decorating your front door or coloring contests.
"People are bored and they're getting really outgoing more than I think they'd normally would some fun pictures some fun dancing and I think it's a way for us to kind of come together and share awareness on something that we can all agree on," said Lindsey Johnson with the Indiana Donor Network.
April 17th is national blue and green day.
Johnson said you can take family pictures and post them on social media to spread awareness.
Related Content
- Indiana Donor Network going virtual in midst of COVID-19
- Indiana State University's virtual campus tour
- Indiana National Guard Partners with Indiana High School Esports Network
- Blood donors honored for World Blood Donor Day
- Indiana Health Network pays about $55,000 ransom to hackers
- 2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
- 4th person dies of COVID-19 in Indiana
- ISDH: 201 Covid-19 cases in Indiana
- 6th person dies from COVID-19 in Indiana
- Friday is World Blood Donor Day