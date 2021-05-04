Indiana Department of Labor plans to do away with work permits for minors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Effective July 1, there will be a change in tracking and reporting youth employment in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Labor made the announcement on Tuesday. It deals with people under the age of 18 looking for jobs.

The new process is called the Youth Employment System, or “YES”. It will replace the work permit process that has been in place for a long time.

The change means schools will no longer be issuing work permits. Indiana employers with more than five minors will track and report these employees.

Director of the Indiana Youth Employment division Michael Myers says the best part of it is how interactive, responsive, and easy the program is for Indiana Employers. It can all be done from a cell phone rather than sending the minor to get a work permit which can create a long wait time.

“Now they can interview, make the decision to hire, they can register in less than two minutes, and they can have that employee on the line working right then and there,” Myers explained.

Originally, schools were in charge. This was so they could make sure minors were keeping up on their grades while working. Myers says there have been very few issues with that. He says the system is much more efficient.

“That’s really our goal here in the [Indiana] Department of Labor is to help the employer manage these minors to keep them safe, get them home every night, and to keep them in school,” Myers concluded, “That’s what this whole process is about: to help the employer as well as the minor.”

Employers with fewer than five minors working for them are not required to use the new system. Again, this will all take effect beginning on July 1.