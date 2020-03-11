Indiana Department of Corrections suspends all visitations

The Indiana Department of Corrections says it will suspend visitations at all of its facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restrictions start Thursday, March 12 and will last at least two weeks.
IDOC says approved friends and family can still visit remotely by video.
