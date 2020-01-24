Indiana DNR unveils its five-year plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has unveiled its new five-year plan.

It will determine the future of parks statewide from 2021 through 2025.

The plan makes the state eligible for $18 million in land and water conservation grant funds.

It will be divided among parks across the state on the local level.

DNR officials say local parks leaders should take advantage of this plan to develop their own.

The state's plan is 140 pages long. To see it, click here.