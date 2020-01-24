TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has unveiled its new five-year plan.
It will determine the future of parks statewide from 2021 through 2025.
The plan makes the state eligible for $18 million in land and water conservation grant funds.
It will be divided among parks across the state on the local level.
DNR officials say local parks leaders should take advantage of this plan to develop their own.
The state's plan is 140 pages long. To see it, click here.
Related Content
- Indiana DNR unveils its five-year plan
- DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan
- Indiana DNR proposing bobcat hunting, trapping season
- Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease
- DNR: Mussel-eating Asian carp is nearing Indiana’s waterways
- Indiana WIC program unveils mobile app
- Indiana auditor unveils new government transparency website
- Rural volunteer fire departments suffer; DNR helps
- Two Wabash Valley towns receive DNR grants
- DNR needs volunteers to count turkey broods
Scroll for more content...