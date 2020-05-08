Indiana DNR to resume state park entrance fees

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it will resume charging entrance fees for start parks soon.

Starting Saturday, Turkey Run, Shades, and Indiana Dunes State Parks and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow State Recreation areas will start charging entrance fees.

All other parks will charge fees by May 15.

DNR says they also plan to start reopening restrooms, riding trails, and nature centers, with some restrictions.

See the details below.

Equestrian and mountain bike trails will open, for day use only, on Monday, May 11.

Day-use restrooms and vault toilets will open at DNR properties by May 15. Until then, guests should come prepared for restroom use to be restricted.

Nature Centers and historic facilities in state parks properties will open the week of May 11; however, hours may be reduced, and social distancing may limit the number of guests allowed in the respective facility at one time.

Marinas will open the week of May 11, with limited operations.

The Fort Golf Course is open, and the golf pro shop at Fort Harrison State Park reopens the week of May 11, with self-service cart rental available with a limit of one person per cart. Complete status list for facilities and services at DNR properties.

Guests at DNR properties should remember the following when visiting: